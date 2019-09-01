CISTERNA, AMBROGIO NINO "BRUCE" Peacefully, at Etobicoke General Hospital, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Bruce Cisterna, dearly beloved husband of 62 years to Evelyn Georgina. Beloved father of Alfie and his wife Susan, Marco and his wife Luana, John and his wife Susann and the late Paul. Loving Nonni of Nicholas, Courtney, Morgan, Nicole (Chad), Alyssa and Joseph. Great-Nonni of Dante and Aria. Dear brother of Grace and her husband, the late Joseph Orsino. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, September 3, 2019, leaving the funeral home 10 a.m., for funeral mass, from Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, at 10:30 a.m., followed by cremation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019