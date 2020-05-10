IPP, AMELIA JUNE Peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved wife and lifelong partner of Howard and loving mother to Gregory. Devoted sister and sister-in-law to Sara Markone, and Hilton and Ellie Weinberg and sister-in-law to Sheila, David and Erina. Amelia will be fondly remembered for her devotion, loyalty and generosity to all those whose lives she touched. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Sherry, Jocelyn, Marian and Cheryl, for their kindness and loving care. A family graveside service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020. If you would like to honour Amelia's memory, donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (416-946-6560 / 866- 224-6560).



