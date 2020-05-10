AMELIA JUNE IPP
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share AMELIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IPP, AMELIA JUNE Peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved wife and lifelong partner of Howard and loving mother to Gregory. Devoted sister and sister-in-law to Sara Markone, and Hilton and Ellie Weinberg and sister-in-law to Sheila, David and Erina. Amelia will be fondly remembered for her devotion, loyalty and generosity to all those whose lives she touched. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Sherry, Jocelyn, Marian and Cheryl, for their kindness and loving care. A family graveside service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020. If you would like to honour Amelia's memory, donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (416-946-6560 / 866- 224-6560).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved