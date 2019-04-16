Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMELIA (MARIETTA) ZEZIMA. View Sign

ZEZIMA, AMELIA (MARIETTA) Passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 88. She will be reunited with her dear husband Gianni. Beloved mother of Luciano and his wife Dolores. Nonna will be missed by her grandchildren AnnMarie (James) and John (Veronica) and great-grandchildren Lucille, Eleanor, Charles and William. Visitation will take place at DeMarco Funeral Home (3725 Keele St.) on Tuesday, April 16th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at St. Wilfrid's Roman Catholic Church (1675 Finch Ave.). Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St.). If so desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

