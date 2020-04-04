|
|
McDONALD-SMITH, Amy Florence (nee McDONALD) Amy McDonald-Smith passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, at the age of 100. Born in St. Thomas, Jamaica, she was the sister of Maude Harvey and Jack Scarlett (deceased), mother of Lorraine and Franklin McDonald, Lorna Strabbing and Michael Flannery (both deceased), cherished grandmother of Robert and Carol Strabbing and Karen and Carey McDonald and great-grandmother of Andrew, Eric, Laura, Kaitlyn, Liam, Brooke, Aidan and Reuben. Also left to mourn are in-laws Louise Scarlett, Wim Strabbing, Enza Strabbing, Paola and Effie McDonald and Robert Gayle. She leaves many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Because of the restrictions in place for gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020