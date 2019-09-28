McDONALD, AMY ISOBEL Passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the presence of her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by her loving partner Ken. Loving mother of Kenneth, Elliot, Andrew and Gareth. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Beloved sister of Molly, the late Carol and Gareth. Amy will be missed by her extended family and many friends. A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home (157 Main St. S., Newmarket), from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Simcoe or The . Online condolences may be placed at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019