WATSON, Amy Jane (nee HADDEN) With love and appreciation, we celebrate the life of Amy Watson who passed on September 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Amy was a strong and independent woman, who grew up in Ireland. She left home at 15 to work at a hospital, and went on to become a nurse after graduating from Queen's University in Belfast. At 21, she left for Canada to work at Toronto General Hospital, becoming a head surgical nurse. She loved nursing, but left the profession to raise her 3 sons after marrying Robert Watson. She was heartbroken when she lost her middle son Rob at the age of 18 to cancer. After the loss of her son, she guided her family to recovery. She became an astute and successful businesswoman, who bought and proudly operated Harbour View Golf Course in Innisfil. Amy supported numerous charities and held an annual golf tournament in honour of her son for SickKids Hospital. Amy will be gratefully remembered by her husband Robert, sons Kevin and Michael, daughter-in-law Belinda and grandchildren Sydney, Mackenzie, Millie and Rielly Watson. She will be sadly missed by her remaining siblings and her longtime friends. Donations may be made to Chester Village long term care: https://www.chestervillage.ca