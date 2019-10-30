SCOTT, AMY Peacefully, at the Southampton Care Centre, from the effects of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Amy Scott (nee Wright), formerly of London, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Randy Scott. Loving mother of Amanda (Dave) Froese and Sara (Richard) Yeaman, both of Port Elgin. Devoted gramma of Kate, Deacon, Kennedy and Graydon. Sister of Anne (Dave) Harper and Lorrie Wright. A celebration of Amy's life will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral, 472 Richmond Street, London, on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In honour of Amy, donations to the Fellowship Centre at St. Paul's Cathedral, London, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at greybrucecremation.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019