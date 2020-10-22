MATE, Ana Passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Kastelic), siblings Mary (Rogell), Jenny (Paznar) , Francis (Indovina), and Edward. Ana will be lovingly remember by sister-in-law Donna (Mate), nieces and nephews John, Lou, Tony, and Michael Paznar, Tony and Laura Indovina, David and Stephen Mate and her extended Rogell family in Florida and her great nieces and nephews. Ana was born in Kirkland Lake, and grew up in Timmins. After graduating from the school of nursing in Timmins, she worked in Chicago and Elliott Lake before settling in Etobicoke. As a head nurse at Mississauga General Hospital, Ana did things the right way, expected the best, and above all looked out for her staff. Ana enjoyed spending time with her family including many trips to New Liskeard and summers in Gowganda and Georgian Bay, spoiling her nieces and nephews. Spending time with Auntie Ana was always very fun and special. In her last years the generous support from nephew Tony Indovina was appreciated by family and Ana enjoyed their time together for appointments and shopping. Ana lived a life of strong faith, enjoyed reading and current events, and stayed connected to Timmins and her Slovenian heritage including studying the language in her later years. A funeral mass will take place at St. Clement Catholic Church (409 Markland Drive, Etobicoke) on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at 10 a.m. All guests are to arrive early to provide time for adherence to the safety measures implemented by the church. Memorials may be made to the Dom Lipa retirement residence (www.domlipa.ca
), Saint Clement Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.