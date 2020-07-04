TEMPLETON, ANABELLA MARY (nee MARSHALL) July 1, 1927 – December 12, 2019 On July 1, 1927, when Canada was celebrating its 60th birthday, Lillian Elizabeth Marshall (nee Babcock) and James Finlay Marshall were celebrating the arrival of their first daughter, Anabella Mary Marshall. Each year we would be reminded by Mary that Canada's fireworks displays had really just been arranged for her special day. Mary was a beautiful baby, so beautiful in fact that she won the trophy for most beautiful baby at the 1928 TTC Employee Summer Picnic, the engraved trophy and news clipping for which were proudly displayed in our home. As a child Mary had an active and vivid imagination, whether that be inventing siblings until her actual younger sister, Margaret, arrived on the scene, racing said sister to sleep, which of course Mary always won, or being persuaded by an older friend that Mary had actually laid an egg while asleep, one could only marvel at Mary's creativity. For Mary the words of John 8:32 "the truth shall set you free" could be paraphrased as "the truth will get you into hot water". Mary was an avid skier in her youth and on one eventful outing she was introduced to a charming Irishman named Hugh William Flanagan. Mary literally fell for Hugh on that skiing trip and they eventually married in 1951. Mary and Hugh were blessed with two children, Kathee and Kevin. Life changed dramatically for Mary with the death of her beloved Hugh in 1972, leaving her alone with two teenagers to raise. Mary's faith and determination to thrive and look forward to joyous times despite circumstances that may come her way was a hallmark of her character. As a child, Mary attended Calvary Church on Pape Avenue in Toronto where she came to know the Lord in her late teens. That was the beginning of what was to become a lifelong passion for missions and active service in many churches, most recently at Newcastle Fellowship Baptist Church. In 1977, the Lord brought recently widowed Harry Templeton (another Irishman) and Harry's children, Ruth, Lois and Jim, into Mary's life. Mary and Harry were married in August 1979 and together they enjoyed 40 years as a couple extending their love to their combined family. They enjoyed seeing their respective children marry and comforted one another in the loss of loved family members. They were proud grandparents to eleven grandchildren. Mary cared about people and would regularly pray for an extended group of young children from her church. She would regularly inscribe scripture verses in birthday cards and special notes of encouragement to loved ones and friends. Proverbs 3:5-6 was a particular favourite of hers. James 1:2-5 would also be fitting to describe her life. Mary was resilient, loving and firm to her values and faith which she bestowed to her family. She taught us to work hard, always be kind, humble and thankful for what you have. She is dearly missed but her memory lives on strong. Mary went home to be with the Lord at age 92, on December 12, 2019, just three days after her beloved husband Harry. Mary was predeceased by her parents, husbands Hugh and Harry, as well as Harry's children, Lois and Jim. Mary leaves behind her loving sister Margaret Mischuk (Joe), children Kathee, Kevin (Lynne) and Ruth and grandchildren Alexandra, Andrew, Erin, Elyssa, Torie, Laura, Devin, Mara, Benjamin, Lauren and James. A joint celebration of Mary and Harry's lives was held earlier this year.



