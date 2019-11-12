Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANAHID APKARIAN. View Sign Obituary

APKARIAN, ANAHID (nee AINTABLIAN) 1933-2019 Loving mother of Hagop, Puzant and Jirair, mother in-law of Cheryl, Maria and Dailyn, grandmother of Nayiri, Isabel, Sophia, Elias and Mariam. Passed peacefully on November 8, 2019. The family extends a special thank you to all the caregivers at North York Seniors Health Centre for their compassion and care over the years and for making mom's last days as comfortable as possible. Memorial to be held at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church of Toronto located at 100 Northdale Road, North York, ON M2L 2M1, on November 17th, at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

