IOVANKAS, ANASTASIA March 13, 1929 - February 17, 2020 IOVANKAS, Anastasia (Tasa) - Passed away peacefully in her 91st year on Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband Chris Steve of 63 years. Most Beloved and Cherished Mother of George and Suzanne. Predeceased by her parents Andonios and Dimitra Efthimiou, her sisters Pandora, Katerina, Vassiliki, Evangelia and brother Yiannis. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. Mom, we love you and we will miss everything about you, your loving smile, your gentle manner, sense of humour and your heart of gold. You will be forever in our hearts. We have been very blessed to have you and Dad as our parents and we will cherish the memories forever. The visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at R.S. KANE FUNERAL HOME (6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, south of Steeles). The funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Thorncliffe Park Drive, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020
