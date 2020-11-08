1/
ANASTASIA (TASA) OUTOU
OUTOU, ANASTASIA (TASA) Macedonia lost a daughter today. Anastasia (Tasa) Outou, nee Skendos, was born in Nevolenee, Aegean Macedonia, and passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Toronto. She was a beloved wife to the late John Outos, a devoted mother to son, Louie, and daughter, Mary. Baba Tasa was adored by her grandchildren Steven, Natasha (Josh), Jonathan and Daniel. She welcomed Pamela into the family, and cherished her new great-grandson, Bennett. She was loved by her sister Elefteria, nieces Agape, Olga and nephew Michael. We all learned the meaning of devotion to family from her, thank you, Tasa. We love you, and we will miss you! Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd., on Sunday, November 8th from 3-6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Clement of Ohrid Macedonian Church, 76 Overlea Blvd., on Monday, November 9th at 10 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. As a gesture of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Clement of Ohrid Macedonian Church.



Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
