|
|
GMAZEL, Andjelka (nee JADANEC) September 15, 1940 - March 1, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Andjelka in her 80th year. Surrounded by her family, she was forever reunited with her husband and true love, Mijo. Loving mother of Vesna and Denis (Natasha), Andjelka was also a devoted and proud Baka to grandchildren, Christopher, Emma, Alyson, Jacob, Olivia and Owen, and great-grandson Marcus. From Hlebine, Podravina in Croatia, Andjelka was the youngest of seven siblings. She is survived by her sister Ankica and predeceased by Ivo, Mari?ka, Mato, Kati?ka and Joža. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and their families on both the Jadanec and Gmazel sides. Andjelka, Mijo and Vesna moved from Sisak, Croatia to start a new life in Toronto in 1974, where they welcomed Denis. She was fiercely dedicated to everything she did, whether it was her many years at CIBC, her upkeep of her family home and property, or cooking and baking for her family. She had boundless energy and spirit, never tired, and was always ready to sing, dance and bring joy to those around her. She has left an enduring mark on all whom she touched and who knew her, including family, friends, neighbours, and members of the Croatian community and Church. Baka, you were our hero. You will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady Queen of Croatia, 7 Croatia St., Toronto, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. Interment at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Canadian PKU Organization at canpku.org, a cause close to her heart. Condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020