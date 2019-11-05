VONDITSIANOS, ANDONAKIS (A.K.A., A.V.) June 3, 1939 – October 24, 2019 Passed away suddenly doing what he loved, in his homeland of Cyprus. Beloved husband of Loucia for 58 years. Cherished father of Niki (Pavlos), Peter (Lina), Perry (Kathy) and Androulla (Vince). Loving Pappou of Anthony, Lucas (Samantha), Angelica (James), Nicholas, Alexandra (Anuj), Simone, Caitlin, Christopher, Antonia, Danielle and Emilio. Proud great-grandfather of Leonardo and Spiro. Friends will be received at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service to be held at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave., Markham, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Elgin Mills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019