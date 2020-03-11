|
TZOUNTZOURIS, ANDONIA "DONKA" (nee LITSAS) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Born June 20, 1937, Donka was a beloved wife, mother and baba. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Anastasios "Stase", daughter Vasa (the late Peter) and her granddaughters, Stacey, Donna, and Kristina. She will be missed by her sisters, extended family, and friends. At Donka's request, a private funeral has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020