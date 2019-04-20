Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDRÉ GAGNÉ. View Sign

GAGNÉ, ANDRÉ It's with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of André A Gagné, at the Gibson Long Term Care residence, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Janine Gagné (née LeBlanc), André passed away 2 weeks shy of their 60th wedding anniversary. Loving father of Daniel (Sophie Turpin), Michel (Joanne), Colette (Gilbert McNally) and André Jr. Grand-papa will be fondly remembered by Stephan, Alexandre, Patrick, Nicholas, Philippe, Catherine and Frédéric. André enjoyed a 32-year career with Imperial Oil, beginning as a Marketing Sales Representative in Montreal in 1959, then on to Saigon in 1962 as a Chemical Manager, to Indonesia as Marketing Manager, to Singapore as Asphalt Coordinator, to Montreal and Toronto as Operations & Systems Manager Retail Planning and finally to Moncton as President & CEO of Metro Fuels Ltd. in 1985, before finally taking his retirement in 1991. André was an outstanding storyteller, traveller, golfer, photographer, bridge player and woodworker. He was never idle! Special thanks to the staff at the Gibson LTC for their compassionate care of André over the last 4 years. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on April 23rd, from 2 - 4 and 7 -9 p.m. Funeral Mass on April 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at Église St. Louis De France, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated by the family.

1939 Lawrence Avenue East

Scarborough , ON M1R 2Y8

