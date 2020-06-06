André Matthew BRUYERE
BRUYERE, André Matthew Passed away suddenly at Toronto April 28, 2020 at the age of 36. Andre, loving son to Carolyn and the late Gerald, leaves behind his Uncle Richard, Aunt Laura, Aunt Francine, Uncle Robert, Aunt Yollande, Uncle Claude, many cousins and family friends André, Mark, Susan and John. Family and friends may express their sympathies online at www.turnerporter.ca. Cremation has occurred, with a memorial to follow at a future date. Contributions to St. Joseph's Health Centre Toronto, or a charity of your choice may be made in memory of André.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
