GROVEN, ANDRE OSCAR Toronto, Ontario. Andre Oscar Groven died quietly of renal failure at his condo in Etobicoke on January 1, 2020, in the company of his family. A native of Ostend, Belgium in 1925, Andre immigrated to Canada in 1946 with his wife Simone nee Daumerie. In Montreal, he began his lifelong career as a distinguished International Civil Servant with I.C.A.O (International Civil Aviation Organization). He was an avid sailor and upon retirement, he sailed his 46 ft. yacht from Miami to Saint Lucia. They returned to live their retirement years in Halifax, Nova Scotia where Andre developed his passion for painting watercolour landscapes. He was also a keen photographer and wine maker. His wife Simone Groven predeceased him in 2014 but he is survived by his sister Ghislaine Harris in Bournemouth (England), his son Alain Groven (Knowlton, QC), and daughter Danielle Fraser and son-in-law Gordon Fulton (Toronto). He leaves also his grandson Christian Pavey and wife Heather Hopkins (Toronto); Dylan Groven and wife Emily Hamilton (Vancouver, BC); and Marielle Groven (Amsterdam, Netherlands). He will be sorely missed by his beloved great-grandchildren Fraser and Julian Pavey and Oliver and Clara Groven. A celebration of Andre's life will be held at Hearthstone by the Bay, 3 Marine Parade Drive, Etobicoke M8V 3Z5 on Saturday, January 4th at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020