Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDRÉ PIERRE TARKA. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Mausoleum & Cremation Center 4570 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2N 5L6 (416)-225-3345 Obituary

TARKA, ANDRÉ PIERRE Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, in his 88th year, while listening to Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. He was an adoring husband to Jean for almost 70 years; a loving father to Andrew, Stephen, Denise and Diane; grandfather to Andrew, Corrina, Jeremy, Jason, Simon, Robert, Isabelle and Matthew; great-grandfather to Dakota, Kitana, Alex and Ryan. André was brother to Maria; uncle to Diane, Simon, Nicholas and Natalie; and step-grandfather to Daniel and Isabella. André was a resistance fighter in WWII, a Mauthausen survivor, and a displaced person who arrived in Canada in 1952, with $10 in his pocket. For the next 60 years, he worked in the textile industry as a manager and consultant in Canada and overseas. He was a smart man who had a wicked sense of humour, a polyglot, a sometimes polymath (a trait he passed onto his children and grandchildren), a hard worker and a good provider. His family will carry his love forever in their hearts. We will celebrate André's life on Monday, June 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Forest Lawn Chapel located at 4570 Yonge Street, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation to recognize the exceptional care and kindness that its many doctors, nurses and clinical assistants extended to him.

TARKA, ANDRÉ PIERRE Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, in his 88th year, while listening to Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. He was an adoring husband to Jean for almost 70 years; a loving father to Andrew, Stephen, Denise and Diane; grandfather to Andrew, Corrina, Jeremy, Jason, Simon, Robert, Isabelle and Matthew; great-grandfather to Dakota, Kitana, Alex and Ryan. André was brother to Maria; uncle to Diane, Simon, Nicholas and Natalie; and step-grandfather to Daniel and Isabella. André was a resistance fighter in WWII, a Mauthausen survivor, and a displaced person who arrived in Canada in 1952, with $10 in his pocket. For the next 60 years, he worked in the textile industry as a manager and consultant in Canada and overseas. He was a smart man who had a wicked sense of humour, a polyglot, a sometimes polymath (a trait he passed onto his children and grandchildren), a hard worker and a good provider. His family will carry his love forever in their hearts. We will celebrate André's life on Monday, June 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Forest Lawn Chapel located at 4570 Yonge Street, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation to recognize the exceptional care and kindness that its many doctors, nurses and clinical assistants extended to him. Published in the Toronto Star on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close