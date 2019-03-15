Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDRÉ van VUGT. View Sign

van VUGT, B.A., B.L.S., A.M.J. (ANDRÉ) November 26, 1928 - February 11, 2019 Born in Dongen, The Netherlands, he travelled in his youth in Europe and spent 2 years (working holiday) in New Zealand which he really enjoyed, learning to ride horses, milk cows and meet wonderful people. Immigrated to Canada in 1959, seemingly a confirmed bachelor, he met and married his wife in 1965, whilst studying at the University of Toronto. Multilingual and widely read, he loved his years studying. His interests ranged from science to philosophy to history and all things horticultural. Animals were high on his list, especially his dog. Any stray that turned up at the back door always had a welcome and a meal, some of them stayed for years. His working life was busy, senior positions at Scarborough P.L. Kitchener, Barrie, Stouffville, Georgina and Truro, Nova Scotia. André was a very special man, sweet natured, generous, fair and a good listener, fiercely independent and sometimes stubborn, he always understood the other person's point of view. From 1979 onwards, his health impeded many of the things he loved to do, he had five major operations up until 2013. Pushing his luck, he had cataract surgery 3 days after his 90th birthday! André passed away on February 11, 2019, at Southlake Hospital, with his devoted wife of 53 years, Pamela, reading to him. In keeping with André's wishes, there was to be no funeral or memorial service. Cremation has taken place. A tree will be planted in his memory on the U of T Campus.

