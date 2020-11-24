HOGG, ANDREA MARY (nee SINCLAIR) After a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, Andrea passed away on November 21, 2020, surrounded by family, at the Milton District Hospital. Reunited with her loving husband, Eric Hogg. Will be deeply missed by her children, Jennifer (Dennis), Stephen (Christine), and David (Trina). Gaga to Ryan and Megan, Granny to Miles and Benjamin, and Grammy to Peyton. The family wish to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at both Martindale Gardens Retirement Home and the Milton District Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to the Milton District Hospital, in memory of Andrea Hogg.



