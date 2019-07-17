SCARPINO, ANDREA (Andy) 1931 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the age of 87. Andy's big contagious smile, warm heart and love for his family will be forever missed, he will be fondly remembered as a fixer extraordinaire. Beloved husband of Lina for 61 years. Loving father of Frank (Judy) and Catherine (the late Ken Willson). Cherished Grandfather of Patrick, Wesley, Andrew (Alex), Nathan and Jay (Dawn) and Great-grandfather of Quinn and Madison. Loving brother of Francesco, Maria, Candida and predeceased by Angela, Josephine and Battista. Loving brother-in-law of Aldo. Friends will be received at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, floral tributes are welcome, or a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019