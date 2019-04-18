WILKIE, Andrea Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 79. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Karen (Mark) Lane and Kim (Shawn) Moulaison. Cherished Grandmother of Ashley (Joseph), Mark (Miriah), Justin, Zachary and Emily and Great-grandmother of Madison. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
