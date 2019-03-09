Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW ALLEN DAVIDSON. View Sign

DAVIDSON, ANDREW ALLEN 66 years old, died of natural causes on February 25, 2019 at his home in Toronto. Andrew was dearly loved by his father Herb Davidson (deceased) and will be missed by his mother Olga, London; brother Scott (Evelyne), Montreal; sister Julie (Ralph), Halifax; nephew Michael, St. Paul, AB; niece Sophie, Halifax; cousin Brenda, Brockville; cousin Barbara, Gananoque; aunt Margaret, Gig Harbor, WA; and numerous cousins both in the USA and Sudbury region. Family, friends, and others whose lives Andrew touched are invited to a celebration of life which will be arranged and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to Defeat Depression, the Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives, or a charity of your choice.

