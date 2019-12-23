HELD, ANDREW BARRY September 26, 1946 - December 19, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and dear friend Andrew Held, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He passed peacefully and surrounded by family and his loving partner Claudine at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, Ontario. Andrew was the proud and loving father of Jennifer, Meagan, Andrew and Sarah and grandfather (Gramps) to Joshua, Parker and Cooper, father-in-law to Darryl, brother to Lorraine, uncle to Colin and Leigh and partner to Claudine, we will all forever miss the love and humour he brought to our lives. Born in London, England and raised in Toronto, Andrew attended Forest Hill Collegiate ('65) and Trinity College at the University of Toronto ('68). As his first love was music, he began his career as a radio DJ in Lindsay, Ontario, but changed careers when he started a family and became a teacher for the North York Board of Education in the early 70's, then moved to the York Region shortly afterward. He retired from the same board in the early 2000's and began pursuing his other passion – food. He ran his own catering business for schools and teachers for many years after his retirement from teaching. His favourite pastimes were music and baseball and especially watching his grandsons play. We will all miss his delicious cooking, love of music, especially the Beach Boys and bad jokes. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27th at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Pkwy. S. in Aurora. Service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 1 p.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice who were so wonderful to Andrew in his final weeks.

