BELL, ANDREW January 28., 1940 - July 28, 2020 Andrew Bell passed away peacefully in his sleep July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Isabel Bell of 49 years. Sadly missed by loving brother John Wallace Bell of Dumfries, Scotland. Dear Father of Fiona and Ed, Jackie and Paul, Carole and Deny, Andy and Cathy, Maureen and David. Loving grandfather of Lisa, Lindsay, Bryan, Cortney, Samantha, Kimberley, Rebecca, Alicia, Garrett, Andrew, and Cameron. Loving GGPa to Fin, Ida, Esca, Xander, Oakley, Baby Müller and Preston (aka Porter). A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. "If we listen to our hearts we'll hear your laughter once more" HARDY HARDY HARDY

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
