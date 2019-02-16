BISHOP, ANDREW Peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Andrew, beloved husband of the late Irene May (nee Henderson). Loving father of David. Dear brother of Marie (late Bill) and the late Nina (late Robert). Andrew will be sadly missed by all family members and by many friends. Memorial visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the Service in our Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW BISHOP.
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019