ANDREW BRADY
BRADY, ANDREW Andrew Brady of Barrie, passed peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, on September 24, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Agnes "Nancy" (nee Vallely). Dearest father of Lorraine Barranger (Todd) and Denise Gauvin (Bob). Loving poppa to Justine (Adam), Andrew Todd (Danielle), Chelsea (Andrew), Kyle, Meghan (Adam), Owen and loving great-poppa to Katelyn and Evelyn. Will be sadly missed by his loving longtime companion Margaret Conroy and the Conroy family. Survived by brothers Frank (Camila) and Edward. Will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law Enid Vallely (Jim), Jean, Nan, brother-in-law Douglas, numerous nieces, nephews and their families in Canada, USA, Scotland and England. Predeceased by his siblings Alexander (Ann) (Margaret), Margaret, John, William and Agnes (Ian). Special thanks to Julie Burns and her incredible nursing team at the RVRHC 3rd Floor Senior Care and to RVRHC Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Jenny Cruickshank for all of the wonderful care for Dad and our family. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly asked to be forwarded to Diabetes Canada, Dementia (Alzheimer Society) or RVRHC Specialized Seniors Care/Dementia. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
