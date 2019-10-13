CLYDESDALE, Andrew Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the age of 89. Dearly beloved husband of the late Lois Clydesdale (nee Dale). Loving father of Rhea and her husband Mike, Catherine (predeceased) and Scott and his wife Margaret. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Gavin, Max, Ryan and Lyn and great-grandfather of Dante, Ben, Will and Abrham. Dear brother of Hugh and his wife Audrey (both predeceased), Bob and his wife Verna (predeceased), and Fergus and his wife Lynn. Dear brother-in-law of Kasper Mentzen and his wife June (predeceased), Audley Endersby and his wife Audrey (predeceased) and Howard Dale and his wife Edna. Andrew will be missed by his many loving nieces and nephews. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 12 p.m. until prayers in the chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2019