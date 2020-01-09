Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:30 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
Interment
Following Services
St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery
1280 Dundas Street West
Oakville, ON
ANDREW DANKOWICH


1963 - 2019
DANKOWICH, ANDREW With profound sadness, the family announces the sudden passing of Andrew Theodore Dankowich on December 31, 2019, at home. Born in Moose Jaw, SK, on December 19, 1963, Andrew lived and died a very proud man; proud of his family, his accomplishments at home and work and his dreams for the future. Son of Walter (deceased) and Nadia Dankowich, husband to Joanne Holdsworth, son-in-law to Derrick and May Holdsworth, father to Noah and Thomas, younger brother to Don (Juliana) and to Stephen, older brother to Paul, uncle to Markian, brother-in-law to Joanne's sister Jayne (Vito) and first cousin to Slonetsky and Trewin families. Happy-go-lucky Andrew's laughter made people smile. He loved the outdoors, camping and carving tree stumps into environmental art. Visitation 6:30 p.m. with Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10th at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. Orthodox Rite of Funeral in the Glen Oaks Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th. Interment at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery in Oakville to follow. Andrew was a good man. May he rest in peace. Donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation welcomed. Share a memory at arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
