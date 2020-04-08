|
|
MAYS, ANDREW DOUGLAS 1967 - 2020 On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Andrew Douglas Mays, loving father of Alexander, passed away at the age of 53. Andrew was predeceased by his father Andrew W. Mays. He is survived by his son, his mother Lorna Mays, his brother Robert (Jennifer), niece Amber, nephew Oliver, cousins Michael, Jennifer and Aunt Karen. Andrew was born in Toronto. He completed a B.Sc. degree at the University of Toronto and Marine Navigation at Georgian College. At age 16, Andrew joined the Naval Reserves at HMCS York where he served for 13 years. This was followed by a career with Upper Lakes Group Inc., later Miller Group – McAsphalt. Andrew enjoyed an early semi-retirement with seasonal employment on The River Gambler event boat in the Toronto harbour with his winters in the Florida Keys. His son Alexander was Andrew's most significant source of pride. He will be missed by his extended family and friends. Condolences can be provided through Trull Funeral Home in lieu of a formal event at this time. If desired, donations can be provided to www.everglades.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020