Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW MAYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW DOUGLAS MAYS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW DOUGLAS MAYS Obituary
MAYS, ANDREW DOUGLAS 1967 - 2020 On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Andrew Douglas Mays, loving father of Alexander, passed away at the age of 53. Andrew was predeceased by his father Andrew W. Mays. He is survived by his son, his mother Lorna Mays, his brother Robert (Jennifer), niece Amber, nephew Oliver, cousins Michael, Jennifer and Aunt Karen. Andrew was born in Toronto. He completed a B.Sc. degree at the University of Toronto and Marine Navigation at Georgian College. At age 16, Andrew joined the Naval Reserves at HMCS York where he served for 13 years. This was followed by a career with Upper Lakes Group Inc., later Miller Group – McAsphalt. Andrew enjoyed an early semi-retirement with seasonal employment on The River Gambler event boat in the Toronto harbour with his winters in the Florida Keys. His son Alexander was Andrew's most significant source of pride. He will be missed by his extended family and friends. Condolences can be provided through Trull Funeral Home in lieu of a formal event at this time. If desired, donations can be provided to www.everglades.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -