GIBSON, Andrew "Dean" September 6, 1929 - June 8, 2019 Originally, from Stratford, ON, Dean passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Burton Manor at the age of 89. Predeceased by his wife Marguerite (2007). Dear father to Bill Gibson, Andrea and her husband Marcus Johnston. Loving grandfather to Laura. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In memoriam donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences and information at: www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019