More Obituaries for ANDREW HARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW (ANDY) HARDY

ANDREW (ANDY) HARDY Obituary
HARDY, ANDREW (ANDY) It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Andrew (Andy) Hardy on February 14, 2020, in his 65th year. Dear brother of the late Lindy Ouellette. Brother of Wendy Hardy. Andy will also be missed by his nieces and nephews: Jason, Tracey (Mike) and Connor. Great-uncle to Tye, Nolan, Olivia and Chloe. Celebration of life at Army Navy & Airforce, 765 Third St., Mississauga, on March 8th, 1-4 p.m. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ANAF Lakeview 262.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020
