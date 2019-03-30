Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. ANDREW J. BOBKOWICZ. View Sign

BOBKOWICZ, DR. ANDREW J. 1936 - 2019 Dr. Andrew J. Bobkowicz died on Friday, March 15th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, from late stages of Parkinson's disease. Predeceased by his parents Emilian and Stefania Bobkowicz and first wife Sally (née Donohue, 2007) and survived by his four children Michael (Heather Rydeard), Kenneth (Anna Seranno), Andrea and Catherine (Robert Goyetche, 2016), as well as his sister Margaret Lefebvre (Ron Walker, 2015). He will also be missed by his grandchildren Simon, Aidan and Chelsy along with Sally's extended family the Donohues and countless friends. Andrew received his PhD in chemical engineering from McGill in 1963 and joined his father's company Bobtex Corporation, eventually becoming President. In 1983 he moved to Toronto and became President of the Canadian Plastics Institute. In 1992 Andrew and Sally immigrated to the USA where he joined Keller as VP International Development until his retirement in 2001. Wondrously Andrew found love anew and married Jeannine (Wood) in 2008 and joy returned for his second chapter. Both she and her children Gwyn (Tom Alexander), Mandy (Mike Mancini) and Todd (Sandy); along with her grandchildren Maggie, Mac, Peter, Evan and Veronica embraced him and created a new extended family in Pennsylvania and Florida. He will be remembered as a proud graduate of McGill (Class of '58), husband, father, brother, grandfather and dear friend. Viewings will be at Kane & Fetterly Funeral Home, 5301 Decarie Blvd. (corner Isabella) in Montreal, on Thursday, April 4th (6:00 - 9:00 p.m.) and Friday, April 5th (2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.). Service will be at Ascension of Our Lord, 375 Kitchener, Westmount, on Saturday, April 6th at 1:00 p.m. and a reception to follow at Loyola Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or Holy Cross Hospice Fort Lauderdale in Andrew's name. Condolences may be sent to





