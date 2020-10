JARDINE, ANDREW (ANDY) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Jardine, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Toronto, at the age of 62. Andy is survived by his son (Steven), mother (Joy), and stepfather (Russ). As per Andy's last wishes, no service will be held. Donations can be sent to either the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre or Toronto General Hospital.



