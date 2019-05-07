Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Jeffery MCLEAN. View Sign Obituary

MCLEAN, Andrew Jeffery (April 14, 1965 - May 4, 2019) At home, in his wife's arms, surrounded by family and friends, Andy lost his battle with cancer. Much loved husband of Parveen Grewal, devoted father to Damon and Manden, Syra and Devan; son of Art and Marilyn McLean, brother to Sam, Sandra, Peggy and Gary; uncle to Arthur, Sarah and Max, Kyla and Coen, Jagger, Kash and Dhillon; son-in-law to Jagjit and Naginder; brother-in-law to Raine and Bill, Ruby and Stacey. Andy taught at Ellesmere Statton Public School, was both a player and coach of the MTHL and a popular member of the Beaches community. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and University Health Network for taking care of Andy through the years. Andy loved his life and all the people in it. Please join us for a celebration of a life well lived on Wednesday, May 8th from 6 to 10 p.m. at Neruda Restaurant, 1681 Lakeshore Blvd. East. Tributes will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



MCLEAN, Andrew Jeffery (April 14, 1965 - May 4, 2019) At home, in his wife's arms, surrounded by family and friends, Andy lost his battle with cancer. Much loved husband of Parveen Grewal, devoted father to Damon and Manden, Syra and Devan; son of Art and Marilyn McLean, brother to Sam, Sandra, Peggy and Gary; uncle to Arthur, Sarah and Max, Kyla and Coen, Jagger, Kash and Dhillon; son-in-law to Jagjit and Naginder; brother-in-law to Raine and Bill, Ruby and Stacey. Andy taught at Ellesmere Statton Public School, was both a player and coach of the MTHL and a popular member of the Beaches community. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and University Health Network for taking care of Andy through the years. Andy loved his life and all the people in it. Please join us for a celebration of a life well lived on Wednesday, May 8th from 6 to 10 p.m. at Neruda Restaurant, 1681 Lakeshore Blvd. East. Tributes will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.