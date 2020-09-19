KICHUK, ANDREW JOHN October 1, 1970 – July 28, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Andrew John Kichuk at age 49. Life partner of Natasha Borg, Dad to Monika, youngest brother of Michael (Tracy-Ann) and Robert (Susan) Kichuk, son of Stanley Kichuk, and predeceased by his mother Monica and brother Martin Kichuk. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Ryan, Eamonn, Clayton, Kieran, Julia, Alexa, Justin, Erica and Elisa. Andrew will always be remembered for his infectious smile and great ability to draw people in. He could make anyone laugh and put a smile on their face. He had a heart of gold. His love for Monika and family was next to none. Our memories will forever be close our heart. Monika holds close the never ending stories he shared. He will be deeply missed. He is laid to rest at the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. If interested, please leave your name and email address at Andrewkichuk@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to CAMH in honour Andrew Kichuk.



