CLOSS, ANDREW JOHN LEWIS (HOCKEY ANDY) It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce that Andy passed away suddenly at home, in the arms of his beloved wife Colleen Closs, on June 28, 2020, in his 87th year. Andy was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Florence Closs. Beloved father of Fraser (Tracy) and Doug (Kate). Cherished "Pops" to Fraser, Emilie (Brandon Woods), Douglas, Ben (Shannon), Kendall, Brittany and great-grandfather to Jaxon. Dear son of the late Andrew and Murvyn Closs. Predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth and Carol, and his brother Murray Closs. Andy was born and raised in Aurora. He played Junior and Senior Hockey, and was a hockey coach, both locally and in Toronto. He was an OHA referee for over 25 years and enjoyed his time as a member of the XKL Old-timers hockey team. Andy was also an excellent ball player (pitcher) and tried out for the Cleveland Indians, and was an umpire for many years. He was an avid golfer for most of his adult life and was proud to say he attended Arnold Palmer's first professional tournament. Andy was a longtime Mason and a Shriner. He was a 34-year employee at DeHavilland Aircraft, where he was a Customs and Traffic Head. He loved the cottage experience and the time he spent on the water in his boat. We are grateful that he had one last visit to the lake with family the day before his passing. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for family and close friends will take place at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street S., Newmarket, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. The service can be viewed live by web streaming (see Andrew Closs Obituary at www.roadhouseandrose.com
for details).