DABROWSKI, ANDREW (ANDY) JOSEPH Passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Care in Toronto, Ontario. He was 73 years old. Andrew had been battling pneumonia recently, along with a years long struggle with Dementia and Parkinson's. The family would like to thank the staff of Copernicus Lodge, and St. Joseph's Health Care, who helped take care of Andrew. Andrew was the loving father of Adam and Simon and will be dearly missed by his brother Voy (Sheila) and sister Marylka (Rev. Gary Empey). His nieces and nephews, both in Canada and in the United States, also remember Andrew. Andrew graduated McMaster University in 1972, and went on to work in the Ontario Public Service as a Senior Economist. He is missed, but he will always be with us. In remembering Andrew, please consider making a donation in his name to any of the following charities: the Copernicus Lodge Foundation, St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, Parkinson Canada, Alzheimer Society of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store