ANDREW JOSEPH (ANDY) DABROWSKI
DABROWSKI, ANDREW (ANDY) JOSEPH Passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Care in Toronto, Ontario. He was 73 years old. Andrew had been battling pneumonia recently, along with a years long struggle with Dementia and Parkinson's. The family would like to thank the staff of Copernicus Lodge, and St. Joseph's Health Care, who helped take care of Andrew. Andrew was the loving father of Adam and Simon and will be dearly missed by his brother Voy (Sheila) and sister Marylka (Rev. Gary Empey). His nieces and nephews, both in Canada and in the United States, also remember Andrew. Andrew graduated McMaster University in 1972, and went on to work in the Ontario Public Service as a Senior Economist. He is missed, but he will always be with us. In remembering Andrew, please consider making a donation in his name to any of the following charities: the Copernicus Lodge Foundation, St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, Parkinson Canada, Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
September 18, 2020
Rest In Peace Dabrowski. My condolences to the family, still remember hugging Adam and Simon when you used to come to 777 Bay Street, 12th. Floor to sit on your Dad’s manager chair. Fei Chen from Subsidies Management Branch.
Fei Chen
Coworker
September 16, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Andy’s death. I knew him at Pelham High,many years ago. He was always pleasant to be around.And I vaguely remember his little sister, Marylka.I hope you find comfort in the memory of happier times. Sincerely, Stephanie (McGregor)
Stephanie Thomson
Classmate
