KIPINIAK, ANDREW Andrew Kipiniak died at his home in Etobicoke, on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Poland, on July 8, 1939. Immigrant to Canada, he was an officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force and an engineer graduated from the University of Toronto. He is survived by his brother Walerian, his nephews, and nieces in USA.



