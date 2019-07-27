Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW KITCHENER CALDER. View Sign Obituary

CALDER, ANDREW KITCHENER Passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after battling cancer with grace and dignity for just under two years. Andrew is survived by his wife Susan (nee MacDonnell), three young children, Campbell, Quinn and Fiona, his parents Ken and Marg (nee Kuczma), his brother Graeme, father-in-law Phil MacDonnell and sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally and Simon Paradine and Sam and Brian Sharp. He was an amazing Uncle and will be missed greatly by his niece and nephews Parker and Jack Calder, Chloe, Henry and George Paradine, Charlie and William Mascia and Rene and Reuben Sharp. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, devoted Dad, amazing brother, wonderful son and great friend. Andrew's life will be remembered and celebrated at 1 p.m. on July 31st at ROSEDALE UNITED CHURCH, 159 Roxborough Drive, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Queen's University to The Andrew Calder Men's Volleyball Athletic Award -

CALDER, ANDREW KITCHENER Passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after battling cancer with grace and dignity for just under two years. Andrew is survived by his wife Susan (nee MacDonnell), three young children, Campbell, Quinn and Fiona, his parents Ken and Marg (nee Kuczma), his brother Graeme, father-in-law Phil MacDonnell and sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally and Simon Paradine and Sam and Brian Sharp. He was an amazing Uncle and will be missed greatly by his niece and nephews Parker and Jack Calder, Chloe, Henry and George Paradine, Charlie and William Mascia and Rene and Reuben Sharp. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, devoted Dad, amazing brother, wonderful son and great friend. Andrew's life will be remembered and celebrated at 1 p.m. on July 31st at ROSEDALE UNITED CHURCH, 159 Roxborough Drive, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Queen's University to The Andrew Calder Men's Volleyball Athletic Award - www.givetoqueens.ca/calder Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019

