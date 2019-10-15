WARDLE, DR. ANDREW PETER Passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, at the age of 73, after battling with Alzheimer's and is now able to rest. Fortunate and grateful to have shared his life and love, he was a wonderful husband to Mosie, loving father of Blaise and Tania (and second father to so many of their friends), grandad to Kai and the eldest of 7 siblings. A man of many pursuits and infinite interests, he was a sponge for information and always keen to share his knowledge and engage in a debate. Having set up the Anesthesia department at Credit Valley Hospital, Andy was a talented doctor who brought comfort to so many and was respected and loved by colleagues over 42 years of service. An avid sailor, Andy was an International Judge and Umpire. He will be remembered for his incredible mind, wicked sense of humor, thirst for life, kindness and generosity. He was a role model and an inspiration and will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Alzheimer Society of Halton or Peel. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 5:00 p.m. at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St., Burlington, Ontario, with family receiving friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Per Andy's request, his ashes will be returned to the ocean he loved so much in Barbados. Online condolences can made at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019