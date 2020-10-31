PFUNDT, ANDREW January 14, 1927 – October 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Grey Gables Long Term Care in Markdale, Ontario, on October 24, 2020, at the age of 93. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years Theresia (nee Winkler) and brothers Bela and Matthias. Will be deeply missed by his sons Andy (Kathy) and Ron, grandchildren Matthew and Jessica, brother Paul (Roberta), sisters-in-law Brigitta and Lisi (Sepp) and all his nieces, nephews and their families. The family thanks the staff at Grey Gables Long Term Care for their kindness, compassion and affectionate good humour while caring for Andy throughout the past year. A cremation has been arranged and due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date when friends and family can all be together. Condolences and memories may be shared online through May Funeral Home, 63 Main St. E., Markdale, ON, www.mayfh.ca
