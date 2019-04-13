Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW POLLOCK. View Sign

POLLOCK, ANDREW On April 10, 2019, Andrew Pollock passed away suddenly in Toronto, as the result of a heart attack. Andrew was born on December 7, 1963 to the late Royston and Gwyneth Pollock, in Etobicoke, Ontario. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Beth (Baker), his cherished daughters Emily and Rachel, his brother David and friends too numerous to count. Andrew was a loving family man, devout Christian and highly respected businessman. In addition to his successful marketing career, he always made time for his music. With his band Highgate Road, he performed music that he co-wrote with older daughter Emily. And one of his favourite memories was attending the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas with younger daughter Rachel. Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.). The Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Islington United Church, 25 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke. Memorial donations may be made in Andrew's name to the Islington United Church Music program, or Moorelands Camp. Condolences may be made through



POLLOCK, ANDREW On April 10, 2019, Andrew Pollock passed away suddenly in Toronto, as the result of a heart attack. Andrew was born on December 7, 1963 to the late Royston and Gwyneth Pollock, in Etobicoke, Ontario. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Beth (Baker), his cherished daughters Emily and Rachel, his brother David and friends too numerous to count. Andrew was a loving family man, devout Christian and highly respected businessman. In addition to his successful marketing career, he always made time for his music. With his band Highgate Road, he performed music that he co-wrote with older daughter Emily. And one of his favourite memories was attending the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas with younger daughter Rachel. Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.). The Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Islington United Church, 25 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke. Memorial donations may be made in Andrew's name to the Islington United Church Music program, or Moorelands Camp. Condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel

4933 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6

(416) 231-2283 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close