POLLOCK, ANDREW On April 10, 2019, Andrew Pollock passed away suddenly in Toronto, as the result of a heart attack. Andrew was born on December 7, 1963 to the late Royston and Gwyneth Pollock, in Etobicoke, Ontario. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Beth (Baker), his cherished daughters Emily and Rachel, his brother David and friends too numerous to count. Andrew was a loving family man, devout Christian and highly respected businessman. In addition to his successful marketing career, he always made time for his music. With his band Highgate Road, he performed music that he co-wrote with older daughter Emily. And one of his favourite memories was attending the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas with younger daughter Rachel. Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.). The Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Islington United Church, 25 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke. Memorial donations may be made in Andrew's name to the Islington United Church Music program, or Moorelands Camp. Condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW POLLOCK.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019