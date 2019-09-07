WATT, ANDREW ROBERT 1960 - 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Robert Watt on September 5, 2019, after a brief and courageous fight with cancer. A loving husband, devoted father, caring brother and fiercely loyal friend, we will forever cherish all the years we had together. A celebration of life will be held at Monora Park Pavillion on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., 500 Monora Park Drive, Mono, ON L9W 0E1. To read the full obituary, please visit the memorial website for Andrew Watt at In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. www.imfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lung Cancer Canada at www.lungcancercanada.ca or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Watt Family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019