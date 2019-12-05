WEINER, ANDREW Science Fiction author, journalist, and music aficionado. On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital surrounded by family with his favourite music playing. Beloved husband of Dr. Barbara Moses. Loving father and father-in-law of Nathaniel Moses-Weiner and Cara Akass. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Michael Davis. Loving uncle to Lauren and Damian, Sara and Simon, and Nick and Victoria. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Narayever Synagogue section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to United Way of Toronto, 416-777-2001 or to Doctors Without Borders Canada, 416-964-0619.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019