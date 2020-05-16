SKUTERUD, ANDRINA LYLE (nee IRVINE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrina Lyle Skuterud (nee Irvine). Andrina was born in 1942 in Burntisland, Scotland to Jessie McQueen Lyle and John Sime Irvine. While working as a young teacher in Glasgow, she met a Norwegian engineering student named Erik Skuterud, who she went on to marry in 1968. They lived in Switzerland and Denmark before settling with their two children in Canada in 1980. In Canada, Andrina first worked as an early childhood educator at the Erindale Cooperative Nursery School in Mississauga and then as a special education teacher with the Peel Board of Education. In her retirement, she became an active member of the Erindale Presbyterian Church, where she found her inner peace. Andrina will be deeply missed by her husband Erik, her children Marit (and David) and Mikal (and Mona), and her four grandchildren Kirsten, Katrina, Mats and Finn. A private funeral will be held by her immediate family at the Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre on Saturday, May 16th and a memorial service will be organized once COVID-19 regulations permit group gatherings. Digital condolences can be left at the crematorium website. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Andrina can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.