ANDRIS BRAMMANIS
BRAMMANIS, ANDRIS October 30, 1961 - June 14, 2020 With heavy hearts, the family of Andris "Kirk" Brammanis, announce his sudden passing on June 14, 2020. Loving son of Guna Brammanis. Beloved brother of Juris (Antra) and sister Daina Eliason (Bill Campsall). Cherished uncle to Christopher, Kaiva, Ansis, Anneli, Livija, Liga, and Arija. Will be sadly missed by his cousins, uncle, aunts, six godchildren and many friends. Andris was predeceased by his father Arnis Brammanis. Born in Toronto, Kirk proudly graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a dedicated employee at Canada Post Corporation for 33 years and had just retired in November. We will always remember Andris' sincerity and thoughtfulness, his great sense of humour and his continuous support of others. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Andris may be made to Camp Sidrabene/St. Andrews Evangelical Lutheran Latvian Church (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/28869), the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre (https://latviancentre.org/en/latviesu-centrs/ziedojumi) or to a charity close to your heart. Online condolences for the family may be left at https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/AndrisBrammanis.html

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
