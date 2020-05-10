KRUMINS, P.ENG., ANDRIS (ANDREW) January 6, 1947 – May 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Pickering. Andris is survived by his loving and devoted partner of 12 years, Anita Bredovskis, his son Eric and daughter-in-law Aynsley, his two beautiful grandsons, Jack and Finn, his cousin Mara and her husband Gerry Komuves and his nephews Andris and Janis and their families in Latvia. Andris will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends, both old and new. He will forever be remembered for his gentle demeanour, kindness and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andris' name to the Princess Margaret Hospital Cancer Foundation Mesothelioma Research Fund at www.thepmcf.ca/AndrisKrumins. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at York Cemetery, 416-221-3404. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we invite our family and friends to join us "virtually". For further details, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.