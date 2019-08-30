BOUGIOUKLIS, ANDROMACHI "MAHI" Passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, at the age of 91, at the Hellenic Home for the Aged. Loving wife of the late Georgios Bougiouklis. Beloved mother of Nick (Amy). Cherished Giagia of Andrea and George. Survived by siblings Xantipi, Noli and Jerry; predeceased by Maria and Via. Mahi will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., (416) 423-1000, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019